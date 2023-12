Greenard recorded six tackles (five solo), including two sacks, and a pass deflection during Houston's 30-6 loss to the Jets on Sunday.

Greenard had one of his best performances of the season despite the loss as he racked up multiple sacks for the third time. Through 13 games, the 2020 third-round pick has now compiled 46 tackles (34 solo), with 10 sacks, both of which are career highs for Greenard.