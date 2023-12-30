Greenard (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Titans.
This will be Greenard's first absence of the season. The fourth-year breakout edge rusher has accrued a career-high 12.5 sacks through 15 games to lead the team, as no other teammate has more than five sacks. It's another significant injury for this Houston squad.
More News
-
Texans' Jonathan Greenard: Can't practice Wednesday•
-
Texans' Jonathan Greenard: Won't return Sunday•
-
Texans' Jonathan Greenard: Exits game with ankle injury•
-
Texans' Jonathan Greenard: Racks up sacks•
-
Texans' Jonathan Greenard: Notches two sacks in loss•
-
Texans' Jonathan Greenard: Logs sack in win•