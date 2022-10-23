Houston placed Greenard (calf) on injured reserve Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
After dealing with an ankle injury prior to the Texans' bye week, Greenard hurt his calf during practice this week. As a result, he's been placed on IR and is expected to miss 4-6 weeks. He recorded eight sacks in 12 games last year and has notched 1.5 through four contests this season.
