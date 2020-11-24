Greenard had one tackle, a sack, in Sunday's 27-20 win over New England.
Greenard, who helped fill in while Jacob Martin was on the reserve/COVID-19 list the last two games, played just 18 snaps but recorded the first sack of his career.
