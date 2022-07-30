Greenard (foot) is participating in Saturday's practice, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Greenard was expected to retake the field during the early stages of training camp, and it looks like recovered from offseason foot surgery exactly on track. The 25-year-old led Houston with eight sacks last season (12 appearances), and the team is reportedly hopeful he can make further strides during the 2022 campaign.
