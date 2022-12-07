The Texans designated Greenard (calf) to return from IR on Wednesday, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Greenard hasn't played since Week 4 due to a calf injury. He now begins a 21-day window to be evaluated at practice without counting against the active roster. Houston can activate Greenard at any point in that span, meaning he could be available as early as Sunday versus the Cowboys.
