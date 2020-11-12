Greenard had three tackles over a season-high 57 snaps in the Week 9 win over Jacksonville.

Greenard, a 2020 third-round pick out of Florida, had played just 11 snaps before Week 9. He was given a more prominent role while the Texans managed a depleted linebacking corps. Both Dylan Cole (back) and Whitney Mercilus returned this week, but Jacob Martin (COVID-19) remains sidelined and Brennan Scarlett (forearm) was placed on injured reserve. Greenard could continue to see elevated playing time along with a role on special teams.