Greenard is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets.
Greenard logged two limited practices during the week, which could be enough for him to get back on the field after missing the team's Week 11 matchup against the Titans. If Greenard is forced to stay sidelined for Week 12, Derek Rivers should remain in an increased role.
More News
-
Texans' Jonathan Greenard: Ruled out for Week 11•
-
Texans' Jonathan Greenard: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Texans' Jonathan Greenard: Keeps up sack streak•
-
Texans' Jonathan Greenard: Gets Murray twice•
-
Texans' Jonathan Greenard: Gets to quarterback twice•
-
Texans' Jonathan Greenard: Records second sack•