Greenard (calf) will miss Week 7's game at Las Vegas, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.
This will be the second straight game Greenard's missed, and there was a bye week in between. The Texans typically rotate four players at defensive end, and he's been replaced in that rotation. Greenard has 1.5 sacks through four games.
More News
-
Texans' Jonathan Greenard: Limited with calf injury Thursday•
-
Texans' Jonathan Greenard: Absent from injury report Wednesday•
-
Texans' Jonathan Greenard: Won't play at Jaguars•
-
Texans' Jonathan Greenard: Trending toward playing Week 5•
-
Texans' Jonathan Greenard: Dealing with ankle injury•
-
Texans' Jonathan Greenard: Logs Week 2 sack•