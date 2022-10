Greenard (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Jacksonville, but he's trending toward playing, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.

Greenard played in a season-low 54 percent of the Texans' defensive snaps in Week 4 versus the Chargers, presumably in part because he was limited with an ankle injury. Assuming he plays in Week 5, he'll rotate with veteran Jerry Hughes and Rasheem Green for reps at defensive end.