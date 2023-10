Greenard recorded five tackles (four solo) including two sacks in Sunday's 30-6 win over the Steelers.

Greenard had all but one sack on the day for the Texans' defense. He played just 29 snaps on defense -- his lowest so far this season -- but made the most of his time out on the field. Greenard leads the team with three sacks and ranks fourth with 16 total tackles.