Greenard (ankle) won't travel with the team to Jacksonville ahead of Sunday's game.
It was previously reported by ProFootballNetwork.com's Aaron Wilson that Greenard was trending towards playing in Week 5, but he'll now be missing Houston's last game before its Week 6 bye. He should be back to full strength after the bye week, but in the meantime, Jerry Hughes and Rasheem Green should be in line for increased reps.
