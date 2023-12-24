Greenard (ankle) has been downgraded to out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Browns.
Greenard was seen walking along the sidelines without a helmet after sustaining an ankle injury in the first half. The Texans will turn to backup defensive ends Jerry Hughes and Derek Barnett for the remainder of Sunday's contest with starters Greenard and Will Anderson (ankle) not on the field.
More News
-
Texans' Jonathan Greenard: Exits game with ankle injury•
-
Texans' Jonathan Greenard: Racks up sacks•
-
Texans' Jonathan Greenard: Notches two sacks in loss•
-
Texans' Jonathan Greenard: Logs sack in win•
-
Texans' Jonathan Greenard: Will play at Cincinnati•
-
Texans' Jonathan Greenard: Limited Wednesday•