Owens recorded eight tackles in a 32-31 win over Indianapolis in Week 18.
Owens was second on the team with 125 tackles. It was the best of four seasons in Houston and puts the safety in a good position for becoming an unrestricted free agent in March.
More News
-
Texans' Jonathan Owens: Productive once again•
-
Texans' Jonathan Owens: Notches 12 tackles in Week 10•
-
Texans' Jonathan Owens: Tallies 10 tackles in loss•
-
Texans' Jonathan Owens: Team-high 10 tackles in loss•
-
Texans' Jonathan Owens: Another double-digit tackle game•
-
Texans' Jonathan Owens: Leads NFL in tackles•