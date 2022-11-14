Owens totaled a game-high 12 tackles (10 solo) in Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Giants.
Owens notched his sixth double-digit tackling performance of the season. With opposing teams consistently gashing Houston's defense on the ground, opportunities to rack up tackles should remain plentiful for the 27-year-old safety moving forward.
