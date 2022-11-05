Owens recorded 10 tackles in Thursday's 29-17 loss to the Eagles.
Owens saw a season-low 18 snaps in Week 8 against the Titans but saw his role jump back to 49 snaps in Thursday's loss. He now has at least 10 tackles in five of his eight games this season and has a total of 68 stops to go along with two passes defended.
