Owens recorded 10 tackles (nine solo) during Sunday's 38-20 loss to the Raiders.
Owens finished with a team-high 10 stops and notched his fourth double-digit tackle outing of the season, but it was his first 10-plus tackle performance since Week 3. Across six appearances, the fourth-year safety has recorded 56 stops and two pass defenses.
