Play

Akins (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Saturday's playoff game against the Bills after logging a limited practice Thursday.

Akins was just added to the Texans' injury report Thursday, so it appears as though the tight end may have suffered an in-practice setback. If he's limited, or out, this weekend, added snaps/targets would be available for Darren Fells as well as Jordan Thomas.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories