Akins (knee) was limited at practice Thursday.

Akins was a Thursday addition to Houston's injury report, so those considering the tight end in deeper formats this week will want to check back on his status Friday. Akins and Darren Fells have operated in time-share this season, but while the duo's catch/yardage numbers are similar, Fells has been the more productive fantasy option, having notched seven TDs to Akins' total of two through 12 games.

