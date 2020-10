Akins' concussion symptoms have subsided, and his high-ankle sprain is the reason for missing Wednesday's practice, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Akins has missed two games due to lingering concussion symptoms and an ankle sprain, both suffered against the Vikings in Week 4. Darren Fells has seen an uptick in snaps while Akins has been sidelined. Prior to the injury, Akins was the lead tight end in terms of snaps and targets.