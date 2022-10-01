Akins was elevated to the Texans' active roster Saturday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Akins saw four targets in last week's loss to the Bears including a touchdown reception, and it's possible the 2018 third-round pick could see a similar workload again with Pharaoh Brown (hip/shoulder) listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against the Chargers and nominal pass-catching tight end Brevin Jordan (ankle) already ruled out. If Brown were unable to play, O.J. Howard and Akins would be the only active tight ends on the roster.