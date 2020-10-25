Akins (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against Green Bay.
Akins suffered a concussion upon absorbing a helmet-to-helmet hit from Harrison Smith during Houston's Oct. 4 loss to the Vikings, and though he has since cleared concussion protocol, he remains beleaguered by an ankle issue. While the 28-year-old is sidelined for a third consecutive game, Darren Fells stands atop the Texans' tight end depth chart for Week 7. Fells has recorded 142 receiving yards and two TDs over his past two outings in Akins' stead.