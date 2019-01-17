Texans' Jordan Akins: Catches 17 passes in 2018
Akins caught 17 passes for 225 yards as a rookie in 2018.
Akins had a relatively lackluster year as a pass catcher after joining the Texans as a third-round pick in last year's draft. He operated as a No. 3 tight end behind Ryan Griffin and Jordan Thomas for much of the year which limited his snaps. He could see an uptick in play time in 2019 if he's able to round into form and build on the potential that made him such a day two selection in the draft.
