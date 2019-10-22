Play

Akins caught both his targets for 17 yards in Sunday's loss to the Colts.

Akins and Darren Fells both started and played 42 offensive snaps, but neither was significantly involved in the passing game in Week 7. Akins has 15 catches for 213 yards and two touchdowns in seven games.

