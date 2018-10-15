Texans' Jordan Akins: Catches lone target
Akins caught his only target for six yards in Sunday's win over the Bills.
Akins has caught at least one pass in every game but has no more than two in any contest. His catch percentage is fine (82 percent), but with only 11 targets through six games, Akins is not ready for a regular fantasy role.
More News
-
Texans' Jordan Akins: Targeted twice Week 5•
-
Texans' Jordan Akins: Leading TE target Week 4•
-
Texans' Jordan Akins: Remains perfect after three weeks•
-
Texans' Jordan Akins: Leads tight ends in yards Week 2•
-
Texans' Jordan Akins: Targeted twice in opener•
-
Texans' Jordan Akins: Finds end zone twice in preseason opener•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 reactions, Week 7 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's games while keeping an eye...
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 6 contrarian plays
Everyone is playing Jameis Winston and Julio Jones this week. Heath Cummings had four guys...
-
LIVE: Week 6 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 6
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...