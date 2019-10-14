Texans' Jordan Akins: Catches three passes in win
Akins caught three of three targets for 39 yards in Sunday's 31-24 win over the Chiefs in Week 6.
It was a big target day for Houston's tight ends, Akins and Darren Fells, who combined for 10 targets, their most since Week 3. Neither found the end zone, but both were targeted in the red zone again while Akins' five red zone targets are tied for second on the team behind Will Fuller. Akins, who has caught at least one pass in all six games thus far, has 13 catches for 196 yards and two touchdowns.
