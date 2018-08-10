Texans' Jordan Akins: Finds end zone twice in preseason opener
Akins brought in both of his targets for 20 yards and two touchdowns in the Texans' 17-10 preseason win over the Chiefs on Thursday.
The 2018 third-round pick made quite the splash in his NFL debut, connecting with backup quarterback Brandon Weeden for both of Houston's touchdowns. Akins is the rare 26-year-old rookie, having played minor-league baseball for several years. Despite the advanced age for a first-year player, he has an opportunity for a solid amount of playing time in the coming season if he can continue generating the caliber of performance he provided Thursday -- the team doesn't have any locks at the position behind starter Ryan Griffin. Akins will look to prove his opening act was no fluke when the Texans face off with the 49ers a week from Saturday in their second exhibition game.
