Akins brought in three of six targets for 22 yards and a touchdown in the Texans' 30-24 overtime loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

Akins recorded a 12-yard scoring grab late in the third quarter that gave the Texans a brief lead. The veteran tight end's touchdown was his third of the season, and he's now posted at least three receptions in three of the last four contests. Akins should continue to profile as an occasional red-zone threat during a Week 16 road matchup versus the Titans on Saturday afternoon.