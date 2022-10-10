Akins caught two of two targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 13-6 win over the Jaguars in Week 5.

Akins played just 12 snaps but once again made an impact for Houston. He was on the receiving end of a 3rd-and-10 catch-and-run that moved the chains on the Texans' game-deciding drive in the fourth quarter. This was the third time that Akins was elevated from the practice squad, and Houston will need to sign him if it wants him to continue to play. That should be a no-brainer for a couple of reasons. He's the most consistent receiving threat at tight end -- leading the room with 86 yards -- and the club released Pharaoh Brown (now with Cleveland).