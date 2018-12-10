Akins caught both of his targets for 40 yards in Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Colts.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson has increased the use of the tight ends in recent weeks and targeted the three-man group of Akins, Ryan Griffin and Jordan Thomas 11 times in the loss. Houston is dealing with injuries at wideout, which could lead to similar targeting Week 15 against the Jets. Of the three, Griffin leads in targets while Thomas is the touchdown leader.