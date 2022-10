The Texan will sign Akins off the practice squad to their 53-man roster Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Akins, who has been active for three games this season, has recorded seven catches on eight targets for 86 yards and a touchdown in that span. With Brevin Jordan's (ankle) availability still up in the air for when the Texans return to action Week 7, Akins will give the team added tight end depth to go along with O.J. Howard.