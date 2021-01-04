Akins caught one of two targets for nine yards in Sunday's 41-38 loss to the Titans.

Akins, who was Houston's third-most targeted receiver in 2020, was sixth among the seven receivers targeted Sunday. He finished with 49 targets, 37 passes, 403 yards and one touchdown. Akins emerged as the Texans' primary tight end in 2020 and has one year left on his contract. The makeup of next season's team depends on the whims of what will be a new general manager and head coach, but Akins should return as the starter in 2021.