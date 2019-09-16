Texans' Jordan Akins: Leading receiver at TE
Akins caught two of three targets for 25 yards in Sunday's 13-12 win over the Jaguars in Week 2.
One of Akins' targets came in the red zone and resulted in an incomplete pass, the first red zone target for a Houston tight end in 2019. He played fewer snaps (39) than Darren Fells (44), which is to be expected when Houston favors the ground attack in its game plan. Through two weeks, he leads the Texans' tight ends with three catches and 42 yards.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 3 Early Waivers: Replacing Brees
Another week, another round of injuries for Fantasy players to deal with. Dave Richard takes...
-
Week 2 Winners and Losers
Lamar Jackson is proving the doubters wrong, one pass at a time, and the Fantasy ceiling is...
-
Steelers lose minus Roethlisberger
Heath Cummings says this Steelers offense won't be the same if Ben Roethlisberger misses extended...
-
Week 2 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 2 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...