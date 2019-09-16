Akins caught two of three targets for 25 yards in Sunday's 13-12 win over the Jaguars in Week 2.

One of Akins' targets came in the red zone and resulted in an incomplete pass, the first red zone target for a Houston tight end in 2019. He played fewer snaps (39) than Darren Fells (44), which is to be expected when Houston favors the ground attack in its game plan. Through two weeks, he leads the Texans' tight ends with three catches and 42 yards.