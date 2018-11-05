Texans' Jordan Akins: Leading TE target Sunday
Akins did not catch any of his three targets in Sunday's 19-17 win over Denver.
This was the third consecutive game without a reception for Akins, whose 36 snaps on offense were the most since Week 4. With the Texans caught short at wide receiver, all of Houston's tight ends got significant playing time, and Akins brought up the rear behind Ryan Griffin (47) and Jordan Thomas (39). He's received increased playing time of late due to injuries at wide receiver, but quarterback Deshaun Watson rarely looks his way. His three targets Sunday equaled the number of targets he had over the previous four games. Houston has its bye week coming up, which will give Keke Coutee (hamstring) time to heal heading into Week 11 against Washington. Whenever Coutee returns, we expect Akins' playing time to take a hit.
