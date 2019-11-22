Akins caught three of four targets for 26 yards in Thursday's 20-17 win over the Colts in Week 12.

Akins had more targets than starter Darren Fells for just the third time this season, and it was the ninth time in 11 games he's finished with fewer than 30 yards. Tight end value is closely linked to red zone opportunities and in that respect, Fells (10) holds the advantage over Akins (five).