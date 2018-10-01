Akins caught two of three targets for 24 yards in Houston's Week 4 overtime win over Indianapolis on Sunday.

Texans' tight ends accounted for four of quarterback Deshaun Watson's 42 dropbacks -- Ryan Griffin had the other. From week to week, the leader among Houston's three tight ends has changed, making it difficult for fantasy owners to pinpoint one. Additionally, Watson has primarily focused on the wide receivers, so even with a high-volume passing team, the tight ends are given little chance to produce.