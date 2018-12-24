Akins caught two of three targets for 33 yards in Sunday's 32-30 loss to the Eagles.

Akins, who led Houston's tight ends in receiving Sunday, received more snaps than fellow rookie Jordan Thomas, something that hadn't happened since Week 4. The position group, which has been largely ignored all season, will take on a higher profile in the coming weeks after Demaryius Thomas suffered a season-ending Achilles injury.

