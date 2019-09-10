Akins caught one of two targets for 17 yards in Monday's 30-28 loss to the Saints in Week 1.

There's been some level of uncertainty regarding Houston's tight ends but some clarity emerged from Week 1. Akins led the position group with 47 snaps (70%) with Darren Fells behind him at 34 snaps (51%). The remaining four tight ends on the roster were either injured (Jordan Thomas, Kahale Warring), inactive (Logan Paulsen) or played on special teams only (Jerell Adams). It's important to note that although Akins was leader in playing time, the tight ends were targeted just three times, so the passing attack is still hyper-focused on the wide receivers (20) and running backs (six).