Akins caught two of three targets for 10 yards in Sunday's 26-20 loss to the Colts.

Akins led Houston tight ends in targets and snaps (45), something that has been a common outcome when he's been healthy. However, the position group did not experience an uptick in targets even as the Texans played without Will Fuller (suspension), Randall Cobb (toe) and Kenny Stills (released); instead, the offense double-downed on the remaining wide receivers as Keke Coutee (nine targets), Brandin Cooks (eight) and Chad Hansen (seven) took up the slack. Akins could see more opportunities in Week 14, as Houston will be on the road in Chicago against a defense that has allowed nine touchdowns to tight ends.