Akins caught two of three targets for 10 yards in Sunday's 26-20 loss to the Colts.

Akins led Houston tight ends in targets and snaps (45), something that has been a common outcome when he's been healthy. However, the position group did not experience an uptick in targets as the Texans played without Will Fuller (suspension), Randall Cobb (toe) and Kenny Stills (released); instead, the offense double-downed on the remaining wide receivers as Keke Coutee (nine targets), Brandin Cooks (eight) and Chad Hansen (seven) took up the slack. Week 14 has Houston on the road in Chicago, whose defense has allowed nine touchdowns to opposing tight ends.