Texans' Jordan Akins: Listed as questionable this week
Akins (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's playoff game against the Chiefs after being limited at practice this week.
Fellow tight end Darren Fells (hip) is also listed as questionable for the contest after being added to the Texans' injury report Friday. At this stage, both profile as speculative fantasy options this week, but as Sunday's kickoff approaches, if it becomes clear that one of the two will sit, while the other plays, there would be a degree of streaming appeal in DFS contests for the active option.
More News
-
Texans' Jordan Akins: Logs another limited practice•
-
Texans' Jordan Akins: Limited by hamstring issue•
-
Texans' Jordan Akins: Won't play Saturday•
-
Texans' Jordan Akins: Added to injury report as questionable•
-
Texans' Jordan Akins: Records five receptions•
-
Texans' Jordan Akins: Two targets in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
What will Rivera, Scott Turner do in DC?
Combining the history of Ron Rivera and Norv Turner's son and new OC Scott Turner gives some...
-
DFS plays for divisional round
Jamey Eisenberg helps make DFS lineup choices for what projects to be a typically tasty divisional...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Divisional lineup
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
1/9 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew dissects 2019 quarterback draft strategy, trends and results...
-
2019 win percentage analysis: TE
Tyler Higbee's big late-season run vaulted him to the top of the tight end winning percentage...
-
2019 win percentage analysis: WR
Breshad Perriman? Few could have imagined the late-season surprise as the No. 1 finisher in...