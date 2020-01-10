Akins (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's playoff game against the Chiefs after being limited at practice this week.

Fellow tight end Darren Fells (hip) is also listed as questionable for the contest after being added to the Texans' injury report Friday. At this stage, both profile as speculative fantasy options this week, but as Sunday's kickoff approaches, if it becomes clear that one of the two will sit, while the other plays, there would be a degree of streaming appeal in DFS contests for the active option.