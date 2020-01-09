Texans' Jordan Akins: Logs another limited practice
Akins (hamstring) remained limited at practice Thursday, Aaron Reiss of The Athletic reports.
Back-to-back practices, albeit in a limited capacity, offer hope that Akins can return to action Sunday against the Chiefs after missing last weekend's wild-card triumph over the Bills. If he remains out or limited, however, Darren Fells once again would see added tight end snaps and targets versus Kansas City.
