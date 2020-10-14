Akins (concussion/ankle) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.
Akins logged two limited practices last week before being inactive for this past Sunday's win over the Jaguars. It's unclear how much progress he's made through the concussion protocol since he's being held back by an ankle injury as well, but it's a good sign that he's on the field in some capacity. A full-speed practice by Friday would dismiss the question marks surrounding Akins' status for Sunday's game versus the Titans. Darren Fells will operate as Houston's No. 1 tight end if Akins isn't ready in time.