Akins caught one of two targets for five yards in Sunday's 17-10 loss to Tennessee in Week 8.

Akins was one of several skill-position players whose production was subdued on a day when the offense gained just 161 yards -- 71 before a final scoring drive against Titans' second-teamers. Akins had been a mini revelation, gaining 154 yards on 10 catches, including a touchdown, over the last four weeks, but without a credible running game, quarterback Davis Mills was unable to carry the offense.