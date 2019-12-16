Akins caught both of his targets for seven yards in Sunday's 24-21 win over Tennessee.

One week after being targeted nine times, the tight end dropped back to two targets in Week 15, as quarterback Deshaun Watson primary looked to his wide receivers. Akins and Darren Fells were targeted just four times combined, and none of those looks came in the red zone. Akins leads the position group with 46 targets and 364 yards and is tied with Fells with 31 receptions.