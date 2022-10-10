Akins caught both his targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 13-6 win over the Jaguars in Week 5.

Akins played just 12 snaps but once again made an impact for Houston, as he moved the chains on 3rd-and-10 on the Texans' game-deciding drive in the fourth quarter. This was the third time that Akins was elevated from the practice squad, and Houston will need to sign him if it wants to use him on the active roster again. He's been the team's most consistent receiving threat at tight end with 86 yards, and the club released Pharaoh Brown last week, so a permanent spot for Akins seems assured.