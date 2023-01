Akins caught two passes for 38 yards on three targets against Jacksonville on Sunday.

Akins has been productive on a per-snap basis in 2022, but he hasn't been able to scale up that production over a bigger workload. It's possible that Akins could do more if the Texans gave him more snaps, but (A) he might not be able to play more snaps and (B) the Texans also have OJ Howard (two targets Sunday) and Brevin Jordan (three targets) blocking the way for Akins to prove himself further.