Akins caught two of three targets for eight yards in Sunday's 23-10 loss to Washington in Week 11.

Akins and the rest of the receivers suffered from one of quarterback Davis Mills' worst games of the season. Houston had a total of five yards in the first half and 148 for the game. Akins has experienced a revival this season and leads the position group in yards, but Houston's offense is not geared to be a productive passing unit.