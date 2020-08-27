Houston offensive coordinator Tim Kelly noted the improved consistency Akins has shown in preparation for his third NFL season.

Darren Fells is the expected starter at tight end with Akins part of a bunch looking to be the primary backup. "Jordan's become a more consistent player," said Kelly. "So, looking at the jump that he's made from year two to year three, he's been more consistent, has come in every day and has really made, basically, a big play a day for us as we've gone through this camp. The one thing that's shown that he's definitely improved on has been his consistency." Akins flashed as the second string tight end in 2019 when he caught 36 passes with an 11.6 YPG and two touchdowns. Jordan Thomas, Kahale Warring and Dylan Stapleton are also in the mix.