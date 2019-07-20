Texans' Jordan Akins: More diversity in 2019
Akins is expected to be utilized in several positions in 2019, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Akins lined up as a slot receiver and fullback last season and expects to be used in those positions even more in 2019. "I would say slot receiver," Akins said. "Special teams as well, up-back, punt return as well as fullback. Just moving us around, I think we can create more mismatches. All of our tight ends bring a different set of skills." Akins, last year's third-round draft pick, and 2018 sixth-rounder Jordan Thomas return as the leaders at tight end with 2019 third-rounder Kahale Warring also in the mix. Thomas was the greater red-zone threat in 2018, catching four touchdowns while Akins did not score. The position has been under-utilized since Deshaun Watson took over at quarterback, but that could change this coming season. Houston experienced injuries to all of their wideouts last season, including DeAndre Hopkins' postseason shoulder injury.
